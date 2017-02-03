Abbas deputy: We accept 'one-state solution'

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s deputy claimed on Wednesday that the PA accepts a “one-state solution” on the condition that everyone lives equally in the state, but Israel does not accept this.

Speaking to the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper and quoted by Middle East Monitor, Mahmoud Al-Aloul said, “We do not hastily make judgements on appearances. For example, if the one-state solution is proposed with Israel’s conditions, i.e. one state and an apartheid government, then this is rejected. However, we were the first to propose a one-state solution that is a democratic state in which everyone lives.”