  Adar 4, 5777 , 02/03/17

House committee to investigate Russia-Trump ties

The U.S. House of Representatives intelligence committee will investigate allegations of collusion between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, the top Democrat on the panel said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

"We have reached a written agreement, the minority and the majority in the House intelligence committee, that we will investigate allegations of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign," Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) was quoted as having said in an interview on MSNBC.



