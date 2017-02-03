Report: Trump's wall hits a financial roadblock

President Donald Trump planned wall on the U.S.-Mexico border has hit a financial roadblock, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The news agency said that while the construction of the wall was to be financed with "existing funds and resources" of the Department of Homeland Security, the DHS has so far identified only $20 million that can be re-directed to the multi-billion-dollar project.

An internal report, previously reported by Reuters, estimated that fully walling off or fencing the entire southern border would cost $21.6 billion - $9.3 million per mile of fence and $17.8 million per mile of wall.