Minister Ariel: Attempt to discredit Smotrich is ridiculous

Minister Uri Ariel, chairman of the National Union faction of the Jewish Home party, rejected on Wednesday evening a report on Channel 2 News which claimed that the home of MK Bezalel Smotrich was illegally built on Palestinian land.

“The Regulation Law was a watershed moment for the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria, because after years of talk we moved to action. Therefore, the desire of radical left-wingers to thwart the Regulation Law was natural, but the current attempt to discredit our intentions is embarrassing and ridiculous,” he said.

“MK Smotrich and I will continue to work together for the benefit of the settlement enterprise, Zionism and the State of Israel,” stressed Ariel.