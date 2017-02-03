Netanyahu: We expect Europe to condemn anti-Semitism

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday thanked President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for condemning recent incidents of anti-Semitism in the United States, urging leaders in Europe to follow suit.

"Anti-Semitism certainly has not disappeared. But there is much we can do to fight back. World leaders need to unequivocally condemn anti-Semitism wherever it is found. And I appreciate the fact that in the last few weeks and days, President Trump and Vice President Pence have taken a strong stance in condemning anti-Semitism,” Netanyahu said in remarks broadcast by video to the Jewish People Policy Institute conference in Jerusalem.