Soccer: Maccabi Tel Aviv advances to semifinals

The Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team on Wednesday evening advanced to the state cup semifinals, after defeating Maccabi Petah Tikva in the quarterfinals by a score of 2-1.

The game was played at the Netanya Stadium.



