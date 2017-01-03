The Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team on Wednesday evening advanced to the state cup semifinals, after defeating Maccabi Petah Tikva in the quarterfinals by a score of 2-1.
The game was played at the Netanya Stadium.
Adar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17
Soccer: Maccabi Tel Aviv advances to semifinals
