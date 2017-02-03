23:26
Reported

News Briefs

  Adar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17

Rocket from Gaza explodes in southern Israel

A rocket from Gaza exploded in an open area in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

There were no reports of physical injuries or damage. Security forces are searching the area.

