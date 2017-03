19:55 Reported News Briefs Adar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17 Adar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17 Jerusalem baby succumbs after drowning Read more



An 11-month-old baby who fell into a tub of water Friday and drowned passed away Wednesday in Shaarei Tzedek hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs