18:28 Reported News Briefs Adar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17 Adar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17 Chemistry professor calls Lehava head 'neo-Nazi' Read more



Hebrew University professor Amiram Goldblum, described the head of the Lehava organization, Benzi Gopstein, as a "neo-Nazi" in group mail. ► ◄ Last Briefs