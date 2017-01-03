An Arab terrorist broke into a home in Mt. Hevron and stabbed a man living there. EMTs and paramedics are providing medical treatment at the scene to a 33 year old man with stab wounds to the limbs.
Updates to follow.
|
16:31
Reported
News BriefsAdar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17
Stabbing attack in Mt. Hevron
An Arab terrorist broke into a home in Mt. Hevron and stabbed a man living there. EMTs and paramedics are providing medical treatment at the scene to a 33 year old man with stab wounds to the limbs.
Updates to follow.
Last Briefs