16:31 Reported News Briefs Adar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17 Adar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17 Stabbing attack in Mt. Hevron An Arab terrorist broke into a home in Mt. Hevron and stabbed a man living there. EMTs and paramedics are providing medical treatment at the scene to a 33 year old man with stab wounds to the limbs. Updates to follow.



