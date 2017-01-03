16:31
Reported

News Briefs

  Adar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17

Stabbing attack in Mt. Hevron

An Arab terrorist broke into a home in Mt. Hevron and stabbed a man living there. EMTs and paramedics are providing medical treatment at the scene to a 33 year old man with stab wounds to the limbs.

Updates to follow.



