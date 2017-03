14:12 Reported News Briefs Adar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17 Adar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17 ISIS: 'Take the brother's example, terrorize the Jew' Read more



ISIS uses Telegram channel to encourage 'lone wolf' attacks, tells terrorists to 'dress like Jews, put lots of weapons under clothes.' ► ◄ Last Briefs