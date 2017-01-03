A 6-year-old girl was found by herself on the side of Route 4, near Givat Shmuel in central Israel.
A driver who saw the girl called the police, who found the girl crying, on her way to kindergarten by herself.
News BriefsAdar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17
6-year-old girl found standing on side of freeway
