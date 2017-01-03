13:23
Reported

News Briefs

  Adar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17

Approved: Knesset ineligibility of terror supporters

The Knesset Law Committee approved today in second and third readings a basic law amendment cancelling the eligibility of terror supporters from serving in the Knesset.

The bill was proposed by MK Oded Forer of Yisrael Beiteinu.



Last Briefs