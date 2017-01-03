12:29
  Adar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17

J'lem: 4.5 years for terrorist who supported ISIS

The Jerusalem district court sentenced as part of a plea bargain a terrorist who expressed support for ISIS to 4.5 years in prison.

The terrorist contacted an ISIS agent with intent to commit a terror attack in Israel in the name of ISIS.



