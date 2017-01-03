The Jerusalem district court sentenced as part of a plea bargain a terrorist who expressed support for ISIS to 4.5 years in prison.
The terrorist contacted an ISIS agent with intent to commit a terror attack in Israel in the name of ISIS.
|
12:29
Reported
News BriefsAdar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17
J'lem: 4.5 years for terrorist who supported ISIS
The Jerusalem district court sentenced as part of a plea bargain a terrorist who expressed support for ISIS to 4.5 years in prison.
The terrorist contacted an ISIS agent with intent to commit a terror attack in Israel in the name of ISIS.
Last Briefs