11:31 Reported News Briefs Adar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17 Adar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17 Racially motivated sex crime: 'Israeli police twisted and distorted data' Read more



After thorough investigation MK Yulia Malinovski states Israeli police gave Knesset false information about sexual terrorism. ► ◄ Last Briefs