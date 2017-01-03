Approved: Those aged 80+ don't have to wait in line

The Labor and Welfare Committee unanimously approved today in second and third readings a government bill whereby a senior citizen above the age of 80 doesn't have to wait in line at institutions open to the public - such as National Insurance, the municipality, mail, bank, theaters, and supermarkets - and can simply flash his ID to prove seniority and bypass the line.

The law excludes medical services, for which priority is preserved for those with the most pressing medical issues.

In addition, those with disabilities are to be given priority over senior citizens, according to the Law.