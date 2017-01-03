Cleared: Israeli arrested after trying to join ISIS

It has been cleared for publication that security forces arrested last month Valentin Vladimir Mazelbesky, an Israeli citizen and resident of Shibli in northern Israel, married and father of 5.

Mazelbesky was arrested after intelligence information that he had tried to reach Syria in order to join ISIS.

According to security forces, Mazelbesky immigrated to Israel from Belarus in 1996 and converted to Islam in 2000 while serving in the IDF and after he met his wife, a resident of Shibli.

Today, the northern district prosecution submitted to the Nazareth district court an indictment against Mazelbesky.