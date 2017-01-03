The trial of a 16 year old Kurdish youth who tried to stab a Jewish teacher a year ago in Marseilles opens today in Paris.
Kol Yisrael reported yesterday that 4 Muslim girls were arrested yesterday in France for planning terror attack for ISIS.
|
09:23
Reported
News BriefsAdar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17
Paris: Trial of Kurdish youth who tried to murder Jew
The trial of a 16 year old Kurdish youth who tried to stab a Jewish teacher a year ago in Marseilles opens today in Paris.
Kol Yisrael reported yesterday that 4 Muslim girls were arrested yesterday in France for planning terror attack for ISIS.
Last Briefs