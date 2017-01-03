Arrested during Ofra eviction released

This morning, those arrested during the Ofra eviction were released. The prisoners were questioned at the Maale Adumim police station and were released afterward.
They were aided by Attorney Yossi Nadav of the Honenu legal organization.
