07:52 Reported News Briefs Adar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17 Adar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17 130 children stuck in Eilat parking lot after floods 130 children were stuck in an Eilat parking lot last night after severe flooding. Rescue teams called on Jeep-owners in the city to help extricate the children.



► ◄ Last Briefs