07:47 Reported News Briefs Adar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17 Adar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17 Police arrest 20 for intn'l scams Police arrested 20 suspected of involvement in a network perpetrating international scams. They are suspected of fraud, receiving gifts, extortion, and money laundering, among other offenses.



