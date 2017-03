06:30 Reported News Briefs Adar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17 Adar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17 Sharansky to stay an extra year as Jewish Agency chief Read more



Natan Sharansky, chairman of the Executive for the Jewish Agency for Israel, will head the organization for an extra year.