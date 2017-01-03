06:42
  Adar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17

Official: Yemen raid provided valuable intelligence about Al-Qaeda

A senior U.S. official said on Tuesday that the Yemen raid by U.S. special operations forces gathered valuable intelligence on the Al-Qaeda affiliate there, including on the explosives they're manufacturing and the types of threats they're developing, reports The Associated Press.

The official said the list describing the types of intelligence collected during the January raid filled more than three pages and included data on Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula's training techniques and targeting priorities.



