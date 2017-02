02:45 Reported News Briefs Adar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17 Adar 3, 5777 , 01/03/17 Israeli tennis star announces retirement Israeli tennis star Shahar Peer announced her retirement on Tuesday. "I want to share with you one of the hardest decisions I have had to make in my life. After 23 years, in which 13 of those years I was an international professional tennis player, I am retiring," Peer wrote on Facebook. Read more



