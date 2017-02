23:46 Reported News Briefs Adar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17 Adar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17 Israeli killed in accident in Bolivia 23-year-old Dor Jan, a resident of Kiryat Ono, was killed on Tuesday in a motorcycle accident in Bolivia. The Foreign Ministry, which informed the family about the accident, said it was working to fly Jan’s body for burial in Israel. Since there is no Israeli embassy in Bolivia, the arrangements are being made through the consulate in Lima, Peru. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs