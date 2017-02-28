5 Border Police who were lightly injured during the eviction of the Ofra homes were evacuated today to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem.
Four were treated and released, one is still being treated and is to be released shortly.
|
18:59
Reported
News BriefsAdar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17
5 Border Police in Ofra taken to hospital
5 Border Police who were lightly injured during the eviction of the Ofra homes were evacuated today to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem.
Four were treated and released, one is still being treated and is to be released shortly.
Last Briefs