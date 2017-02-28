Israeli killed in Bolivia was 23, from central Israel

The Israeli killed yesterday in a motorcycle accident in Bolivia was 23, from Kiryat Ono in central Israel.
The Foreign Ministry is helping the family to transfer the body to Israel for burial.
The Israeli killed yesterday in a motorcycle accident in Bolivia was 23, from Kiryat Ono in central Israel.
The Foreign Ministry is helping the family to transfer the body to Israel for burial.
