18:01 Reported News Briefs Adar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17 Adar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17 Bennett: Not an easy day Head of the Jewish Home party Naftali Bennett reacted to the State Comptroller's report about Operation Protective Edge. "It's not an easy day, one which requires responsibility and sensitivity," he said. "At this time, our hearts are with the families that lost what was dearest to them of all, and with the families of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul for whom the war is not yet over. I will study the situation in depth and respond in the future."



