News BriefsAdar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17
Hamas: The enemy only understands force
Hamas threatened Israel following Israel's strike on Gaza yesterday in retaliation to the rocket attack shortly before.
It said that Israel's use of force would get a response - "the enemy only understands the language of force."
