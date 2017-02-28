16:14
Reported

News Briefs

  Adar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17

PM: The main lessons from Operation have been applied

PM Netanyahu responded to the State Comptroller's report on Operation Protective Edge.

An announcement from his office said that "the threat of the tunnels was presented before cabinet ministers in a detailed fashion at 13 different meetings. It was assessed in all its severity, while weighing all possible strategic and operational scenarios."

"The true and significance lessons from the Operation have already been applied on a practical level [...] These lessons do not appear in the Comptroller's report."



