15:18 Reported News Briefs Adar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17 Adar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17 Israeli killed in motorcycle accident in Bolivia An Israeli citizen was killed today in Bolivia as a result of a motorcycle accident. His family has been notified of his death, and the Foreign Ministry is handling arrangements for the transfer of the body to Israel.



