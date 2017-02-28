An Israeli citizen was killed today in Bolivia as a result of a motorcycle accident.
His family has been notified of his death, and the Foreign Ministry is handling arrangements for the transfer of the body to Israel.
News BriefsAdar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17
Israeli killed in motorcycle accident in Bolivia
