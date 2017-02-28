14:59 Reported News Briefs Adar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17 Adar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17 Anti-Israel site: 'Exclusive' access to Trump speech Infowars, which has pushed claims Israel was involved in 9/11 attacks, says it received "exclusive" access to the outline of Trump's first speech to a joint session of Congress, scheduled for Tuesday evening. Read more



