Infowars, which has pushed claims Israel was involved in 9/11 attacks, says it received "exclusive" access to the outline of Trump's first speech to a joint session of Congress, scheduled for Tuesday evening.
News BriefsAdar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17
Anti-Israel site: 'Exclusive' access to Trump speech
