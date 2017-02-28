Report: Another Ben Hassin compromise try due

The family of Ben Hassin, the Israeli who is detained in an Islamic country that does not have diplomatic relations with Israel, will hold another meeting in the coming day in an attempt to reach a compromise that will lead to a significant easing in the punishment of the detainee, according to a Tuesday-afternoon report by Channel 20 Television.

Hassin has been detained for a year and a half on suspicion of murdering a taxi driver. He claims he shot in self defense to keep from being turned over to the Islamic State terror movement after he was heard speaking Hebrew. According to the report, a court again rejected a verdict on Monday to provide an opportunity for talks between the victim's family and a Jewish representative in the country to deliver the $120,000 ransom raised by the Zaka emergency organization.