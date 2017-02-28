New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind, despite being a Democrat, defends United States President Donald Trump against claims that he is responsible for the wave of anti-Semitic behavior currently plaguing the US.
|
14:46
Reported
News BriefsAdar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17
Hikind: Trump not responsible for anti-Semitic wave
New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind, despite being a Democrat, defends United States President Donald Trump against claims that he is responsible for the wave of anti-Semitic behavior currently plaguing the US.
Last Briefs