13:32 Reported News Briefs Adar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17 Adar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17 Bereaved parents: Stop the comptroller's 2014 report A group of bereaved parents and senior officers belonging to the Almagor umbrella organization of terror victims contacted the chairmen of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and the State Control Committee, demanding that the state comptroller's report regarding the Protective Edge counter-terror operation of 2014 not be released.



They argued that the document has operational and intelligence material that should not be revealed to the public or reach Israel's enemies.



