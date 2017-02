13:11 Reported News Briefs Adar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17 Adar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17 Report: Hanegbi appointed to head talks on Kotel Minister Tzachi Hanegbi has been delegated authority over the negotiations regarding the outline of Jewish practices at the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem, according to political sources.



The sources say Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has already informed the leaders of Reform and Conservative organizations that Hanegbi will represent the government.



