News BriefsAdar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17
Northbound Route 6 blocked at Nesharim Interchange
Northbound traffic on the Trans-Israel Toll Road was blocked at the Nesharim Interchange on Tuesday, following an accident involving two trucks and a private vehicle.
Motorists were advised to use alternate routes.
