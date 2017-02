The wife of Yaakov "Jack" Teitel has petitioned the Supreme Court to require the Israel Prisons Service to allow a private doctor to examine her husband, who has been on a hunger strike for 18 days. The hunger strike is over the once-a-month limit on family visits, which must be through a glass partition.

Teitel is serving two life sentences for murdering Arabs. He refuses to be examined by prison doctors, claiming he has no faith in them.