11:57 Reported News Briefs Adar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17 Adar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17 'IDF is dear to all of us. We don't need mudslinging' Read more



Dr. Haim Shine, legal philosophy expert, says publication of the state comptroller's report on the 2014 Protective Edge counter-terror operation causes more harm than good. ► ◄ Last Briefs