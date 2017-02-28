PM to respond to committee on 2014 report on April 19

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is scheduled to appear before the Knesset State Control Committee on April 19 to respond to the state comptroller's report regarding 2014's Protective Edge counter-terror operation in Gaza, scheduled for release on Tuesday.

Committee Chairwoman Karin elharrar declared, "My job is to make sure that we are implementing the lessons and fixing what needs to fix, especially when it comes to the matter of national security and human lives. I will not let the Prime Minister or anyone else to evade the answers."