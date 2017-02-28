President Lungu: Zambia draws inspiration from Israel

President Reuven Rivlin hosted President Edgar Lungu of Zambia at the President's Residence in Jerusalem Tuesday morning. Rivlin noted, “There is only a small Jewish community in Zambia, but there is a Jewish Museum – a sign that while we build the future, we must remember the past and thank Zambians for the open arms with which they received Jewish refugees from Europe.” He also said, "Your visit is an important sign of our strengthening ties.”

President Lungu thanked the President and said, “I agree as you say, if the people of Jerusalem can live in peace then all mankind can live in peace, and we appreciate that you are insisting on dialogue." He also said, "We draw inspiration from here. This is a place where we can get inspiration. We are speaking peace. We are cooperating in a number of fields, and we appreciate when you say that we should cooperate in more fields, and I hope to expand more on the contacts we have established.”