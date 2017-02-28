A 17-year-old was arrested on Tuesday morning after he attacked police officers involved in the uprooting of families from nine buildings in Ofra.
Eight families were uprooted by agreement during dialogue with officials.
Adar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17
17-year-old arrested for attacking police in Ofra
