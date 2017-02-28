Police found a rifle, a handgun and lots of ammunition during a Tuesday-morning search of a home in the city of Tira in central Israel's Arab Triangle.
News Briefs Adar 2, 5777, 28/02/17
2 arrested for illegal arms in Tira
Police found a rifle, a handgun and lots of ammunition during a Tuesday-morning search of a home in the city of Tira in central Israel's Arab Triangle.
Officers arrested a man and his son on suspicion of illegal possession of weapons.
