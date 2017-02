Police in Arizona received a threat of a bomb placed in the parking lot of a Jewish cemetery in Arizona, Monday evening. Officers who searched the site said it was a false alarm.

KTAR radio reports a similar scenario at the Tucson Jewish Community Center. 200 people were kept safely inside during the search of the parking lot. The JCC in Scottsdale was briefly evacuated by a vague threat, one of more than 20 received around the United States on Monday.