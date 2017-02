09:46 Reported News Briefs Adar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17 Adar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17 Police: Dialogue continuing to avoid injuries in Ofra While announcing the start of the Tuesday-morning operation to uproot Jewish families from nine buildings in the Samarian community of Ofra, police said, "At the same time the dialogue with residents and local leaders is continuing in order to enable the mission without casualties."



