Brigadier General David Biton, deputy commander of the Judea and Samaria Police District, came to Ofra on Tuesday morning and gave the evacuation order for nine buildings in the Samarian Jewish community to Ofra's Rabbi Avi Gisser.

Yediot Ahronot reports that Rabbi Yair Frank of the recently-uprooted nearby community of Amona, who was sitting next to Rabbi Gisser took the order and tore it.