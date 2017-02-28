Authorities in Southern California say two more people have died of injuries suffered when their light plane crashed in a residential neighborhood after takeoff from Riverside en route to San Jose.
Two other people suffered injuries in the crash.
|
09:32
Reported
News BriefsAdar 2, 5777 , 28/02/17
Death toll in California plane crash rises to 3
Authorities in Southern California say two more people have died of injuries suffered when their light plane crashed in a residential neighborhood after takeoff from Riverside en route to San Jose.
Two other people suffered injuries in the crash.
Last Briefs