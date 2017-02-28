Perry on 2014: Learn lessons instead of seeking guilty

The state comptroller's report on 2014's Gaza fighting will be published in the afternoon. Former science minister Yaakov Perry, who was an observer in the cabinet during the Protective Edge counter-terror operation, told Israel Defense Forces Radio Tuesday morning, "The audit is not designed to find blame - sometimes it happens - but in this case it is a matter of learning lessons. What we need to do, and in my opinion, also the political part from the prime minister on down. to say 'We will fix, improve.'"

The former head of the Shabak Israel Security Agency warned, "Do not turn it into the scene of a political assassination."