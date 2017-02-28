No agreement between crane operators and Histadrut

The Histadrut Labor Federation has announced the cancellation of an 11:30 am ceremony to mark the signing of an agreement between the Histadrut and the Hitachdut Bonei Haaretz Association of Builders of the country, incorporating derrick and crane operators.

The signing was canceled at the end of a night of negotiations, when the parties reached the conclusion that there are issues that require further discussion, particularly the issue of safety in the construction industry. The parties will return to the negotiating table.