Court to hear Sara Netanyahu appeal of worker's claims

The National Labor Court is scheduled to hold a hearing Tuesday morning on an appeal by Sara Netanyahu, wife of the prime minister, of a judgment ordering her to pay compensation to former employee Manny Naphtali of the Prime Minister's Residence, for abusive employment conditions.

Naftali worked at the residence from 2011-2012. In 2014 he demanded compensation of 650 thousand shekels due to what was called "an insult, injuries and monetary, mental and physical damages." He was awarded damages in the amount of 170 thousand shekels.